Rahul Gandhi To Interact With Bihar Students On June 6

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will continue his focus on the 40 per cent youth in poll-bound Bihar and hold an interaction with students in Muzaffarpur and Rajgir districts on June 6.

The visit comes after he interacted with students in Darbhanga on May 15, following which the entire state unit discussed the issues of the young voters in various hostels across the state.

'Rahul Gandhi will be in Bihar on June 6 to carry forward his social justice plank," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat. The visit had been planned for the past week but got delayed because of the unavailability of a suitable venue for the interaction.

After the June 6 event, the youth wing of the Congress will launch a month-long drive to connect with the students in a follow-up of a statewide yatra it had taken out earlier to flag the concerns over large-scale migration in the state.

"There are around 40 per cent youth in the state. They suffer because of a lack of educational facilities and jobs in the state. Their families too are affected in the process. Nobody can deny this. In our view, these two are the biggest concerns among the voters in Bihar and must be flagged by the opposition party," Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan told ETV Bharat.

"Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi had earlier promised a skill university in the state, but not a brick has been laid so far. He had assured the state to improve infrastructure, but nothing showed. Rahul Gandhi's previous visit had exposed the Ambedkar college infrastructure. As many as 60 per cent of jobs in the education sector are lying vacant. There are no teachers in medical and engineering colleges," he said.

According to party insiders, Rahul’s aggressive push in Bihar through his frequent visits, save Constitution conclaves, youth interactions, a drive to hoist party flags atop the houses of party workers and announcement of Rs 2500 per month women's allowance has brought the grand old party in the reckoning.

"The effects of the efforts we are putting in are showing, but we need to take the entire process forward. Women manage the household but are under pressure due to inflation. They also work mostly in the village anganwadis but don't get paid adequately," said Pasi.

Accordingly, state unit chief Rajesh Kumar recently reviewed the party’s election strategy with the 40 district unit chiefs and asked them to get enrollment done for the women’s allowance scheme in a dedicated three-day drive.

"This can be an important issue in the elections. Empowering women through financial incentives will certainly help us spread our message in society. Our women’s teams have separately interacted with female voters across the state to make them aware of various issues. We are also flagging the rise in crimes against women in the state. I want to urge the people not to go for the state government’s promises but check out the reality themselves," Rajesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.