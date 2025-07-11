Rahul Gandhi To Decide New Gujarat Congress Chief Soon

New Delhi: A Patel, Dalit or OBC, Rahul Gandhi will soon decide who will be the next state unit chief in model state Gujarat where the Congress has set up a new team to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to party insiders, Rahul Gandhi held a strategy session along with the senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) and state leaders on July 10 to discuss the appointment of a new state unit chief. Former Gujarat unit chief Shaktisinh Gohil resigned recently taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in two assembly by-elections in Kadi and Visavadar.

Gohil comes from the Rajput community but party insiders said his replacement could come from diverse social groups like the influential patel, OBC, Dalit or Tribal community.

Among the names doing the rounds include OBCs like leader of the opposition Amit Chavda and Sewa Dal chief Lalji Desai, Dalit MLA Jignesh Mewani and Tribal leader Tushar Chaudhary. The name of sole Lok Sabha MP from the state Geniben Nagaji Thakor is also being discussed, the party insiders said. If Amit Chavda gets the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief post, the party will have to name a new Congress Legislature Party leader also.

"The issue of the new PCC chief was discussed in the meeting. We have given our suggestions. We need someone who can take the party forward. Besides capability, caste factors also matter in such appointments. The high command will now take a final decision soon," AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat Ram Kishan Ojha told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, Rahul wants to finalise the issue of PCC chief before a training session for the 40 new district unit chiefs takes place towards the end of July. The appointment of new district unit chiefs was done in the model state Gujarat through a first of its kind transparent selection process through external AICC observers.

All of the new DCC appointees have joined office and together with the new PCC chief will be responsible to steer the grand old party in the western state where the Congress has been out of power over the past three decades.

"The new DCC chiefs will be trained in election management, dealing with the state government, identification of potential candidates and conducting political activities through a consistent plan. The new team will take on the BJP ahead of the 2027 assembly elections," said Ojha.

Over the past days Congress stepped up attacks on the state government over corruption in building various public infrastructure projects which collapsed over the past years taking away several innocent lives. Besides Shakti Sinh Gohil, Lalji Desai and Jignesh Mewani were fielded by the party to target the ruling party in Delhi.

"I have attended the joining ceremony of several new district unit chiefs in Ahmedabad and Surat recently to encourage them. The new team will roll out its programs soon. The recent collapse of the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand is not an accident but a result of the Gujarat government's negligence. Our demand from the government is to inspect all bridges across the state and present their safety certificates in the public domain," Amit Chavda told ETV Bharat.