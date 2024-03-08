Rahul Gandhi to Contest from Wayanad Again; No Clarity on Amethi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will again contest from Kerala's Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi's name was cleared in the first meeting of Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) held at party headquarters in the national capital on Thursday evening.

Rahul Gandhi's name is announced along with 38 others by Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera at a press briefing in Delhi. In the first list, it is clear that the Gandhi scion will contest from only one seat as of now. With this, the Congress has sounded the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections by fielding Rahul Gandhi from South Indian once again.

Rahul won Wayanad in 2019 by a record margin. He had, however, lost Amethi, the erstwhile Congress bastion in Uttar Pradesh, to BJP leader Smriti Irani. In the last five years, the Gandhi scion had visited the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency many times. He had also thanked for the people of the constituency for their strong support to his candidature.

Already, there has been speculation over the Congress making additional efforts to win as many as seats as possible in South India. The party has been facing tough fight from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the North Indian States, especially the Hindi heartland states including Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the Congress had major gains in South India by winning the Assembly elections in Karnataka first and later in Telangana.