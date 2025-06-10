Rahul Gandhi To Appear In Person In Jharkhand's Chaibasa Court

Ranchi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will appear in person in Chaibasa special court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on August 6, said Gandhi's lawyer Dipankar. Earlier, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Gandhi by the Chaibasa court ordering him to appear in the court on June 26. Subsequently, Gandhi approached the Jharkhand High Court for an exemption.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Gandhi's lawyer urged the court for an exemption to appear on 26 June. The High Court agreed and ordered to postpone the non-bailable warrant till 6 August.

The case is related to Rahul Gandhi's speech during a Congress convention against the BJP on 28 March 2018. Finding the speech derogatory, the BJP leader Pratap Kumar had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in the Chaibasa court. On 20 February 2020, the Jharkhand High Court transferred the case to the special court of MP/MLA in Ranchi.

Later, the High Court sent this case to the Special Court of Chaibasa. Despite receiving multiple summons, Rahul Gandhi has not appeared in court so far. Then again, a bailable warrant was sent from the court. Despite this, Rahul Gandhi did not appear, prompting the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against him.