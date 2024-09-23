ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Address Two Campaign Rallies In J&K Today Ahead Of Second Phase Of Assembly Polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, just days before the second phase of the Assembly elections on September 25.

According to the itinerary, Gandhi will address his first rally at 12 pm in Surankote, Poonch, followed by a second event in Srinagar's Central Shalteng at 1:30 pm, party officials said.

Gandhi will arrive in Srinagar on Monday morning via chartered flight before taking a helicopter to Surankote, according to party leaders. After his Surankote rally, he will return to Srinagar by helicopter.

"Rahul Gandhi will address a campaign rally in the Central Shalteng constituency of Srinagar district in the afternoon," Congress leader Mohd Saleem Khan said.