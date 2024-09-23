Rahul Gandhi To Address Two Campaign Rallies In J&K Today Ahead Of Second Phase Of Assembly Polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, just days before the second phase of the Assembly elections on September 25.
According to the itinerary, Gandhi will address his first rally at 12 pm in Surankote, Poonch, followed by a second event in Srinagar's Central Shalteng at 1:30 pm, party officials said.
Gandhi will arrive in Srinagar on Monday morning via chartered flight before taking a helicopter to Surankote, according to party leaders. After his Surankote rally, he will return to Srinagar by helicopter.
"Rahul Gandhi will address a campaign rally in the Central Shalteng constituency of Srinagar district in the afternoon," Congress leader Mohd Saleem Khan said.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra is contesting from the Shalteng seat. Gandhi is expected to return to New Delhi by the evening on the same chartered flight.
The National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance, with the NC contesting 52 seats and Congress 31. The alliance has left two seats unchallenged — one in the Valley for the CPI(M) and another in Jammu for the Panthers Party.
However, the two parties could not agree on five constituencies: Banihal, Nagrota, Kishtwar, and Doda in Jammu, and Sopore in the Valley. Both have fielded candidates in these seats, leading to a "friendly contest."
The second phase of voting for the J&K Assembly elections is on September 25, with the final phase scheduled for October 1. Counting of votes will be held on October 8.
