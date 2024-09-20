ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Address Campaign Rally In Srinagar On September 23

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on Monday to campaign for the party candidate Tariq Hameed Karra.

Congress sources said that Rahul will address the rally in Srinagar’s HMT Cricket ground in the Central Shalteng constituencies where Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Karra is contesting on the Congress ticket. Congress has formed an alliance with the National Conference (NC).

Karra is contesting against PDP's Abdul Qayoom Bhat, independent candidate and NC rebel Irfan Shah. Shah rebelled against NC after he was denied a ticket in the seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress.

Congress sources said that they are making preparations and gathering thousands of workers for the rally to "make it a big show". Sources said that invitations will be sent to NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah to attend the rally. Congress sources further said that the NC leaders are yet to campaign for Karra as the party suspects that the alliance partners are silently supporting Shah.