ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Talking Of Corruption Is Like Thief Donning Watchman's Role: BJP

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi talking about corruption is like a thief donning the role of a watchman, the BJP said on Thursday, as it lashed out at the Congress leader for claiming that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be put in jail by his party on graft charges.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam accused Gandhi of trying to spread chaos in his bid to look for excuses for the Congress' frequent poll defeats, noting that he is himself facing corruption charges and is on bail, a reference to the National Herald case.

"He considers himself a king but people have rejected him three times, repeatedly trashing his model based on corruption and anarchy," Islam told reporters, a day after Gandhi created a stir with his statement in Assam that Congress workers will send Sarma to jail and that his party will sweep the assembly polls to be held next year.

"It is like a thief donning the role of a watchman," he said, asserting that Sarma is a popularly elected leader whose good governance has been endorsed by voters of the state. He has not won due to Gandhi's generosity, the BJP leader said in a swipe.