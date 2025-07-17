ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Talking Of Corruption Is Like Thief Donning Watchman's Role: BJP

BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi for talking about corruption as he is himself facing corruption charges and is on bail.

Rahul Gandhi Talking Of Corruption Is Like Thief Donning Watchman's Role: BJP
File photo of Rahul Gandhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi talking about corruption is like a thief donning the role of a watchman, the BJP said on Thursday, as it lashed out at the Congress leader for claiming that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be put in jail by his party on graft charges.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam accused Gandhi of trying to spread chaos in his bid to look for excuses for the Congress' frequent poll defeats, noting that he is himself facing corruption charges and is on bail, a reference to the National Herald case.

"He considers himself a king but people have rejected him three times, repeatedly trashing his model based on corruption and anarchy," Islam told reporters, a day after Gandhi created a stir with his statement in Assam that Congress workers will send Sarma to jail and that his party will sweep the assembly polls to be held next year.

"It is like a thief donning the role of a watchman," he said, asserting that Sarma is a popularly elected leader whose good governance has been endorsed by voters of the state. He has not won due to Gandhi's generosity, the BJP leader said in a swipe.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, are trying to spread chaos by targeting the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar. Gandhi is now trying to sow chaos in Assam, he said, claiming that the Congress leader keeps looking for excuses for the losses of his party in elections.

Gandhi's governance model has flopped everywhere his party is in power, he alleged, claiming that the Congress has failed to fulfil its promises in states like Karnataka and Telangana.

Islam also welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's announcement of free electricity up to 125 units to all domestic consumers in the state. It is a big gift and is an example of a government that listens to people's voices, he said.

