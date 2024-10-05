ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Surprises Kolhapur Tempo Driver's Family With Home Visit

Rahul Gandhi spent over half an hour with Ajit Tukaram Sanade and his family and enjoyed tea and breakfast with them.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, made an unexpected visit to Kolhapur on Saturday creating a memorable moment for a local tempo driver and his family.
(Left) The security personnel of Rahul Gandhi waiting on the premises Ajit Tukaram Sanade's residence, a tempo driver, where the Leader of the Opposition spent half an hour with the family (right) Ajit Tukaram Sanade and his wife (ETV Bharat)

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, made an unexpected visit to Kolhapur on Saturday creating a memorable moment for a local tempo driver and his family. Upon arriving at the Kolhapur airport at 10 am, Rahul Gandhi decided to skip his scheduled event and head directly to the home of Ajit Tukaram Sanade, a tempo driver, who stays at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Uchgaon.

The Sanade family was overwhelmed by his surprise visit. Rahul Gandhi spent over half an hour with them, enjoying tea and breakfast. In a heartwarming gesture, he took charge of the kitchen and cooked eggplant and gram dishes, much to the delight of the family. Ajit Sanade's wife expressed her joy, stating that having a prominent leader in their home was an extraordinary experience.

Gandhi's visit comes after a planned event was cancelled. Nonetheless, he continued to prioritise connecting with ordinary people, reinforcing his commitment to understanding the lives of common citizens. The Sanade family termed the experience as uplifting, marking a special occasion they will cherish.

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI IN KOLHAPURRAHUL WITH TEMPO DRIVER FAMILYRAHUL GANDHI PARTAKES BREAKFASTRAHUL GANDHI VISITS DRIVER FAMILY

