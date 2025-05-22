ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi’s Surprise DU Visit Triggers Row As DUSU Proctor Barred, Students Allege Misconduct

New Delhi: What started out as a political outreach turned into a whirlwind of controversy at Delhi University on Wednesday, after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a surprise visit to the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office and was accused of arrogance, undermining student governance, and bypassing elected representatives.

In a strongly-worded press release, the Office of the Proctor of Delhi University stated that Rahul Gandhi visited the university without any prior indication for the second time, and was in the DUSU office for almost an hour. During the interaction, the entire area was cordoned off by security officials, thereby sealing the area effectively.

“Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time by coming to the university without any intimation and information to the University of Delhi,” the statement noted. More disturbingly, the university said some students were locked inside the DUSU Proctor Rajni Abbi's room and were reportedly “misbehaved with by NSUI members,” while the DUSU Proctor, an elected official, was denied access to her office by NSUI-affiliated students.

The university condemned the incident and warned of strict action against those found responsible. The DUSU Proctor, whose exclusion from her own office sparked sharp student backlash, issued a scathing public note titled “Democracy Denied, Tea Served,” characterising the visit as “a tightly sealed photo-op venue” masquerading as democratic engagement.

“Rahul Gandhi, the self-styled and self-proclaimed messiah of youth and democracy, graced the DUSU office with his unannounced presence, turning a student representative space into a curated echo chamber,” she wrote.