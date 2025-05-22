Rahul Gandhi’s Surprise DU Visit Triggers Row As DUSU Proctor Barred, Students Allege Misconduct

New Delhi: What started out as a political outreach turned into a whirlwind of controversy at Delhi University on Wednesday, after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a surprise visit to the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office and was accused of arrogance, undermining student governance, and bypassing elected representatives.
In a strongly-worded press release, the Office of the Proctor of Delhi University stated that Rahul Gandhi visited the university without any prior indication for the second time, and was in the DUSU office for almost an hour. During the interaction, the entire area was cordoned off by security officials, thereby sealing the area effectively.
“Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time by coming to the university without any intimation and information to the University of Delhi,” the statement noted. More disturbingly, the university said some students were locked inside the DUSU Proctor Rajni Abbi's room and were reportedly “misbehaved with by NSUI members,” while the DUSU Proctor, an elected official, was denied access to her office by NSUI-affiliated students.
The university condemned the incident and warned of strict action against those found responsible. The DUSU Proctor, whose exclusion from her own office sparked sharp student backlash, issued a scathing public note titled “Democracy Denied, Tea Served,” characterising the visit as “a tightly sealed photo-op venue” masquerading as democratic engagement.
“Rahul Gandhi, the self-styled and self-proclaimed messiah of youth and democracy, graced the DUSU office with his unannounced presence, turning a student representative space into a curated echo chamber,” she wrote.
According to her account, not only was she denied access on grounds of “VVIP Protocol,” but students waiting outside the office with academic grievances were also turned away, some allegedly harassed by NSUI members and security personnel. Only after considerable resistance was she allowed entry, alone, an offer she rejected in solidarity with the students.
“Instead of engaging with students, Mr. Gandhi sipped tea with his handpicked karyakartas,” the note continued, accusing the Congress leader of ignoring real student issues while staging a choreographed interaction with party loyalists.
The DUSU Proctor also questioned the Congress Party’s commitment to youth empowerment, women’s rights, and democratic values. “Is this the Congress Party’s idea of women's empowerment? Of youth outreach? Of democratic values?” she asked.
The incident has sparked a wider debate about the politicisation of student spaces and the role of external political actors in university affairs. While no official statement has yet been issued by the Congress or NSUI, student leaders from various quarters have voiced concern over the incident, calling for transparency, accountability, and respect for student-elected bodies.
As the DUSU Proctor summed it up with biting sarcasm, “Rahul Gandhi visiting DU is like a rejected actor crashing a student play, no role, no invite, just loud entry and bad reviews.”