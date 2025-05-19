'It's Damning': Rahul Steps Up Attack On Jaishankar Over His Remarks On 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: Stepping up his attack on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his alleged statement that the Indian government had informed Pakistan before carrying out 'Operation Sindoor', Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned Jaishankar's 'silence' and said that nation deserves to know the truth.

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier rejected Gandhi's remarks and called it an utter misrepresentation of facts. The Leader of Opposition in Lower House while attacking the External Affairs Minister in a post on X wrote, "External Affairs Minister Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew?"

"This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth," he said. Earlier, in a post on X , Gandhi on Saturday wrote, "Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. External Affairs Minister (EAM) publicly admitted that Government of India (GoI) did it."

"Who authorised it? ⁠How many aircraft did our airforce lose as a result?," he questioned. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha along with the social media post also shared a video of the Jaishankar mentioning about the 'Operation Sindoor'.

"At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure. We are not striking at the military. So, the military has an option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They choose not to take good advice," Jaishankar is seen saying in the video shared by Gandhi.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs while rejecting his claims, in a statement said , "External Affairs Ministry had stated that we had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Operation Sindoor’s commencement." "This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out," the MEA's XP Division said.