Rahul Gandhi Steps In To Break Congress-RJD Seat-Sharing Deadlock In Bihar

New Delhi: The Congress and its ally RJD are locked in a tussle over seat-sharing before the upcoming state election. The friction reached a critical point on Tuesday, prompting intervention from Rahul Gandhi.

The former Congress president urged party leaders in Bihar to strike a fair balance in the seat distribution process for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, amidst ongoing disputes with the RJD.

Rahul Gandhi’s advice came at a crucial moment when the seat-sharing talks seemed to hit a deadlock, and he reviewed the party’s strategy with senior leaders on Tuesday. Congress had been eager to finalise the seat-sharing deal after the successful completion of the INDIA bloc’s recent yatra against Bihar's controversial voter list revision. However, the RJD, the dominant partner in the alliance, has been pushing hard for a reduced share of seats for Congress.

The Congress had contested 70 of the 243 seats in Bihar in the 2020 assembly elections and could win only 19. Accordingly, the RJD wants to bring down the Congress tally a bit, but the grand old party managers are negotiating hard to get a ‘respectable’ number.

Also, they are adamant about fighting the seats where the Congress is confident of winning this time. Besides a balance in the number of seats that each partner should get and the particular seats they wish to fight, the Congress managers had also been suggesting that the issue of giving up a few seats to accommodate the new members in the alliance should be done on a proportional basis.

This relates to the likely entry of Hemant Soren’s JMM and pashupati paras’s RLJP into the INDIA bloc, which will require the existing partners to give up a few seats each. At present, the bloc includes RJD, Congress, Left parties and VIP.

The JMM, Congress and RJD are part of the ruling alliance in neighbouring Jharkhand. The JMM is keen to contest the bordering seats in Bihar this time. According to Congress insiders, the tussle over seat-sharing was happening as RJD managers were not used to the renewed aggression of the grand old party leaders after Rahul Gandhi’s successful yatra against the Bihar SIR from August 17 to September 1, which brought the alleged vote theft issue to the fore.