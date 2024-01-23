Rahul Gandhi spells out 'Paanch Nyay', 5-point agenda for justice

Kamrup (Assam): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday spelt out his five-point vision, ‘Paanch Nyay’ for justice in the country.

These include justice for youth, justice for women, justice for farmers, justice for labourers and justice for participation. Addressing a press conference in the outskirts of Guwahati here, Rahul Gandhi said he was firm in his belief as to what was his mission and motto and he will never be intimidated.

He also asserted that power needs to be shared equitably. Each of the five agendas of justice will be backed up by a specific action plan which will be revealed in the next few weeks, the Congress leader said.

Replying to a question on the harassment and impediments faced by the Nyay Yatra during its course in Assam, Gandhi said "he was not feeling disturbed or intimidated rather he was feeling happy, as it (the Yatra) had become the main focus in the state". He said he even waived kisses at the BJP workers who also waived at him.

"It was not the Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) himself who was doing it as it was being orchestrated from Delhi. If the Chief Minister says something that is not liked by people in Delhi, anybody can imagine his fate given the cases pending against him (Sarma).

“More he does it, better it is for us”, he remarked about the intimidating attempts by the Chief Minister. Gandhi said that the BJP was rattled with the grand success of Bharat Jodo Yatra last year. He pointed out that earlier they were very dismissive about the Yatra. But, he added, eventually it touched the crescendo of success. He observed, that is the reason that the BJP is now trying to disrupt the Nyay Yatra in the beginning itself. However, he asserted, he will not be deterred and intimidated.