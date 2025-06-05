Rahul Gandhi Slams The Bihar Government Before His Visit To Rajgir And Gaya

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar–led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar over crime, unemployment and migration by writing on social media platform X on Thursday.

The post came a day ahead of his visit to the state to participate in ‘women-oriented programmes’ at Rajgir and Nalanda. He also exhorted the people to “change the cycle of injustice and put Bihar on the path of safety, self-respect and dignity.”

Rahul’s remarks came in the light of the rape of an 11-year-old Dalit girl in a village Muzaffarpur district last week (May 26) and her subsequent death, allegedly due to medical negligence at the government hospitals on Sunday (June 1).

The Congress leader reposted a video put up by the Bihar party unit. It showed a doctor, who was brutally assaulted by musclemen in a village in Gaya district and tied to a tree, when he went there to treat a rape survivor’s mother. The attackers included the accused in the rape case. The doctor, identified as Jitendra Prasad Yadav, was later rescued by the police.

Referring to the video, Rahul, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote, “The double-engine government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji could not provide security, respect and development despite staying in power for 20 years. Crime, unemployment and migration have become the real identity of Nitish – BJP government. Their agenda is to keep the public helpless and cling to power.”

In the strongly worded post, Rahul further added: “The Nitish government has become a symbol of the politics of power instead of justice. It is enough. The time has come for us to break this circle of injustice and carry forward Bihar on the path of security, self-respect and dignity.”

Meanwhile, the police arrested three persons on the charges of assaulting the doctor. Confirming it, Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anand Kumar said: “An FIR was registered after the video of the assault went viral on Tuesday. The incident occurred under the Gurpa police station area and three persons have been arrested so far. We are looking for others.”

The rape survivor’s mother complained to the police that her daughter was raped in 2021 and the case was in the trial stage at the Gaya court. She had recently deposed before the judge, which had angered the accused. They attacked her while she was returning from the court. “I was injured and the doctor had come to provide medical treatment to me,” the woman told the police.