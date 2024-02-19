Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'not inviting' President, Dalits, Backward Classes to Ayodhya Temple Consecration

Pratapgarh (UP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that "not inviting" the Dalits, backward and even the President to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya was an insult to them.

By inviting industrialists and Amitabh Bachchan to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Modi gave the message that the country's 73 percentage of people has no importance," Gandhi said addressing a gathering at Lalganj Indira Chowk in Rampur Khas Assembly constituency here during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra'.

Accusing the BJP government of neglecting 73 per cent of the country's Dalits, backward classes and tribals, the former Congress president said that they are being ignored and preference is being given to the capitalists. Modi is filling the pockets of the rich by cutting the pockets of the farmers. In the name of religion, work is being done to spread hatred in the country. The government is failing to provide employment to the youth and security of women in the country. Modi's agencies like the ED and CBI are puppets, which are being used to threaten opposition parties," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday afternoon resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The senior Congress leader is on a Manipur-Mumbai Yatra covering 15 states ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

Amethi used to be a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, where Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the 2019 elections.