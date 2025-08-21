ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Skips Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra For INDIA Bloc Vice Presidential Candidate

INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy in conversation with Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the New Delhi on August 20, 2025. ( ANI )

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skipped the resumption of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar on Thursday, because of his commitments related to the vice-presidential elections in New Delhi. He will join the Yatra later in the evening today after flying back to the state.

The first phase of the Yatra concluded at Barbigha in Sheikhpura district on Tuesday after covering Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, and Nawada districts, with participants taking a break on Wednesday.

The second phase of the yatra started this morning as planned from Sheikhpura with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and the state leadership of the Congress participating in it. CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya is also expected to join.

“The yatra will continue as planned on August 21 with the participation of Tejashwi ji and the state leadership in the morning. Rahul Gandhi ji will join it from the evening starting point as he has an important commitment in Delhi related to the vice-presidential elections,” a statement from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said.

Congress leaders said that Gandhi would attend the filing of nomination by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) vice-presidential candidate, former Supreme Court judge Sudershan Reddy. The election is scheduled for September 9.

In the second phase, the participants will go through Sheikhpura and cross over to the adjoining Lakhisarai district and halt for lunch and an afternoon break.