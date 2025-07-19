ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Seeks Clarity From PM Modi As Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has sought clarity over US President Donald Trump's statement on Saturday saying that five fighter jets had been shot down during the recent India-Pakistan armed conflict.

“Modi ji, what is the truth about the 5 planes? The country has the right to know!,” Rahul wrote in a terse post on X. The Leader of the Opposition's statement came after US President Trump on Saturday again claimed to have stopped a full-fledged war between India and Pakistan in May this year in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the attack of Apr 22 this year, Indian armed forces launched precision strikes inside Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. The strikes were met with drone and missile attacks by Pakistan into the Indian sides leading to the killing of several civilians.

"We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on. Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare. You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that," Trump said.