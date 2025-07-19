Rahul Seeks Clarity From PM Modi As Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has sought clarity over US President Donald Trump's statement on Saturday saying that five fighter jets had been shot down during the recent India-Pakistan armed conflict.
“Modi ji, what is the truth about the 5 planes? The country has the right to know!,” Rahul wrote in a terse post on X. The Leader of the Opposition's statement came after US President Trump on Saturday again claimed to have stopped a full-fledged war between India and Pakistan in May this year in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Following the attack of Apr 22 this year, Indian armed forces launched precision strikes inside Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. The strikes were met with drone and missile attacks by Pakistan into the Indian sides leading to the killing of several civilians.
"We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on. Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare. You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that," Trump said.
Besides Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra also demanded post-Operation Sindoor briefing by the NDA government.
"Each Rafaele jet was bought with $250 mn of tax payer money. We know at least 1 was shot down. Now President of the United States says total 5 jets (not all Rafaeles ) were downed. Doesn’t India deserve a post Sindoor briefing?" Moitra wrote in a post on X.
Each Rafaele jet was bought with $250 mn of tax payer money. We know at least 1 was shot down. Now @POTUS says total 5 jets (not all Rafaeles ) were downed. Doesn’t India deserve a post Sindoor briefing?— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 19, 2025
Earlier, Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh sought "a clear and categorical statement" by PM Modi in Parliament over the US President's repetitive claims on the Operation Sindoor aftermath.
Just two days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, the Trump missile gets fired for the 24th time with the same two messages:— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 19, 2025
1. The US stopped the war between India and Pakistan, two countries that have nuclear weapons
2. No trade deal if the war continued. So if… https://t.co/5OzmvSZquG
"The Prime Minister, who has had years of friendship and huglomacy with President Trump going back to Howdy Modi in Sept 2019 and Namaste Trump in Feb 2020, has to now himself make a clear and categorical statement in Parliament on what President Trump has been claiming over the past 70 days," Ramesh wrote on X.
Read More: