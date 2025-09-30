ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Says PM 'Betrayed' People Of Ladakh, Demands Judicial Probe Into Police Firing Fatalities

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "betrayed" the people of Ladakh and demanded an impartial judicial probe into the death of four protesters in police firing in the union territory. Among those killed in Ladakh on Wednesday was Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is on a four-nation tour of South America, posted on X a video of Tharchin's father and said, "Father in the army, son in the army - patriotism runs in their blood. Yet the BJP government shot and killed this brave son of the nation, simply because he stood up for Ladakh and his rights."

The father's pain-filled eyes ask one question: Is this the reward for serving the nation today? Gandhi said in his post in Hindi. "We demand that an impartial judicial inquiry be conducted into these killings in Ladakh, and the culprits be given the harshest punishment."