Rahul Gandhi Ran Away from Amethi: BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad on Cong Leader Filing Nomination

Patna (Bihar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fled the Amethi Lok Sabha seat and is now running from Kerala's Wayanad, but this time it won't be easy, said BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad on Wednesday after Gandhi filed his nomination from the Kerala seat on April 3.

"Rahul Gandhi's family members contested from Amethi in the past and got elected as well but why is he afraid of that constituency? Why Rahul Gandhi is running away from Amethi. Why is he contesting from Wayanad. What kind of politics he wants to do in the country by adopting the policy of appeasement, " Prasad alleged.



Notably, the Congress has not yet picked a candidate for the Amethi seat, despite the BJP announcing that Irani will run for reelection. This has led to rumors that Gandhi may be hesitant to run again after losing in the 2019 general elections.

"The public knows how to respond to such leaders. The path of Wayanad will not be easy this time for Rahul Gandhi," Prasad said in a scathing attack to the Congress leader.

In addition, he declared that the NDA would win every one of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. The leader of the BJP promised to enlighten the people of the state about the work that the Narendra Modi government has been doing.

It's interesting to note that Irani will probably be in Wayanad on Thursday with Surendran when he files nomination papers. Tuesday saw Gandhi submit his nomination documents following an impressive tour. Prasad, who boasts of being "the counsel for Ram Lala (deity)" in the Ayodhya title claim, further said that Congressmen such as Gandhi declined the offer for "pran pratishtha" due to "vote bank considerations", however the BJP honored "Sanatan culture".

Prasad added, "You know why Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad? It is because there is a heavy concentration of Muslims and Christians..... but there are surveys that suggest he is in for a tough fight this time".