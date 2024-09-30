"Modi Fills Adani's Coffers, We Will Fill Poor People's Pockets," Rahul Gandhi in Haryana Election Rallies

Ambala/Kurukshetra: Congress has stepped up its efforts to win the assembly elections in Haryana. LoP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi themselves got actively involved in the electoral campaign in the state. They travelled from Narayangarh in Ambala to Thanesar in Kurukshetra and addressed rallies when they launched scathing attacks on the BJP.

In his poll speeches, Rahul Gandhi recalled his visit to the US when he met with the youth of Haryana there. "Twenty to twenty five youth are living in a small room there. They have fled from here, spending 35 lakh to 50 lakh rupees, some have sold land and some have taken loans. They have taken loans from moneylenders. They did not get loans from the bank because the bank gives money to Adani," the Congress leader said.

Haryana youth in America

Rahul Gandhi said when he asked the youth why they chose to go to America when they could have opened a small business in Haryana, they said that there is nothing left for them in their home state. "Small business cannot run in Haryana. On the other hand, in America, there is Narendra Modi's friend Trump. He is also trying to block their chances. People of Haryana are leaving from here to save their lives and there Narendra Modi's friend is telling them that he will not let them come into that country", the LoP said.

Government cornered over Agniveer

Rahul Gandhi also targeted the BJP government over Agniveer, saying that this scheme brought by PM Narendra Modi is aimed to take away the pension, canteen and martyrs' status that the Indian soldiers used to get. He said that Adani is selling Israeli weapons by pasting his sticker and he gets crores of rupees from the defense budget.

'Adani is Modi's God'

Rahul Gandhi said that while the Congress leaders talk about caste census and loan waiver of farmers, Narendra Modi talks about dividing the country. "He will talk about Hindus and Muslims. Sometimes he will call farmers terrorists and sometimes he will say that he is not biological," he said. Rahul Gandhi further said that PM Modi would say that he has direct communication with God above and that God gives him orders and he implements them.

"Narendra Modi's God is strange. This God makes Narendra Modi help billionaires 24 hours a day. Then it was understood that Adani is Narendra Modi's God. Whatever he says, PM Modi does the same. Whatever he asks for, he gives it," the LoP said. He said that Modi is taking money out of the pockets of the poor and putting it in Adani's coffers. "My goal is - I will give the same amount of money to the poor and the deprived people of India as he has given to his 'friends'," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that their party wants money to flow into people's bank accounts just like the money is flowing into Adani-Ambani's bank accounts. "We don't want an India where 25 people enjoy themselves, have weddings worth thousands of crores while farmers and labourers die of hunger. To change this, we have to break the chakravyuh of Narendra Modi and BJP," he said.

"BJP is going, Congress is coming": In her election speeches, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has said that the Constitution has given respect and rights to the people. She called upon the people to change to those who talk about changing that Constitution. "BJP is going, Congress is coming, your respect is coming back," she told the people.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the people of Haryana have given everything to the country. "Today is the time to demand your rights and entitlement. Whichever leader comes in front of you, he should come with his head bowing. He should not consider himself 'God of the people'. On the one hand, the BJP government here is denying people benefits under schemes by creating family IDs, on the other hand, efforts are being done to benefit big industrialists, she said.