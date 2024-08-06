Rahul Gandhi Praises Sultanpur Cobbler Chetram’s Craftsmanship, 'Calls His Shoes Beautiful'

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, had recently stopped at cobbler Chetram's shop and stitched slippers. Since then Chetram's luck has changed. Rahul Gandhi had given Chetram a shoe-making machine worth Rs. 55,000. In return, Chetram sent two pairs of shoes as a return gift to Rahul Gandhi. After receiving the shoes, Rahul Gandhi called up Chetram and thanked him. Chetram was overjoyed to receive Rahul Gandhi's call. Later, Rahul Gandhi has also shared a video on his X handle.

When Rahul Gandhi called, Chetram said, "Sahib Namaste". On this, Rahul Gandhi accepted the greeting, asked about his well-being, and said that you have sent very beautiful shoes, for which many thanks. In turn, Chetram said, "Master, you have raised us to great heights". On this, Rahul Gandhi said, "Don't call me master, call me brother".

After this, Chetram said, "Ok Bhaiya". "On this, Rahul Gandhi asked about the machine. Chetram said that it was very good. My family is very happy. Chetram said please give me darshan once. To which Rahul Gandhi replied positively. A video is going viral on social media in which Rahul Gandhi is seen coming out wearing the shoes made by Chetram after calling him."

Rahul Gandhi shared the video of his meeting with Chetram on his X handle and wrote, "'India's biggest capital is hidden in the 'traditional skills' of working families. Recently, while returning from Sultanpur, I met shoemaker Ramchet ji on the way, he lovingly sent me a very comfortable and excellent shoe made by him. There are crores of such talents with different skills in every corner of the country. If these 'India makers' get the necessary support, they can change not only their fate but also the fate of the country.: