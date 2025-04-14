ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Postpones Visit To Rajasthan Temple With Dalit Leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Published : April 14, 2025

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has postponed his visit to the Ram Temple in Rajasthan’s Alwar, along with Dalit leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Tika Ram Jully.

Gandhi will now go directly from Ranthambore to Delhi. His Alwar visit was confirmed till Sunday night, but he suddenly postponed his visit due to ‘unknown reasons. ’ However, Jully claimed he would soon come to the district and offer prayers at the temple.

The visit was scheduled on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar and was seen as a symbolic and bold statement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its leader Gyandev Ahuja sparked outrage by sprinkling the temple with Gangajal following Jully’s visit.

A video of the act went viral on social media on Monday, showing the former MLA spraying the holy water on the temple premises and justifying the practice, claiming that it was necessary because “some impure people” had entered the temple.

The incident attracted sharp reactions from Congress. In the national convention held in Ahmedabad, the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Gandhi had called the behaviour shameful and blamed the BJP.

Many party leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, had cornered the BJP in this matter and called it shameful. In response, the BJP suspended Ahuja and issued a show-cause notice.

Following this, Gandhi decided to visit the Alwar temple along with Jully, which sparked many discussions in the political corridors of Rajasthan.

