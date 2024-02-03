Loading...

Rahul Gandhi Dons Role of Reporter, Asks Public Questions on Policies of Centre

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

Updated : Feb 3, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during his ongoing Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand's Godda, sprang a surprise by turning into a reporter to elicit public opinion on the policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. When Rahul Gandhi asked whether it was true that the power generated at Adani power plant in Jharkhand goes to Bangladesh, those present in the crowd said it has not benefitted the local people.

Godda (Jharkhand) : During his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Godda district of Jharkhand, Congress former president and MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the media and called it a mechanism of BJP and Adani to divert the attention of the public. Later, Rahul Gandhi himself donned the role of a reporter and started shooting questions to the common people who came to see his Nyay Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi asked a woman to tell what kind of problems she and her family has been facing. "How happy are you with the policies of the Central Government?" he asked. At the same time, he asked the youth whether they got employment or not? The youths, who were present there, then expressed their views on his question.

The Congress MP did not stop there and he asked common people questions on inflation and also asked questions related to Adani and Ambani. "It is noteworthy that there is Adani power plant in Godda. It is alleged that the electricity produced at this plant goes to Bangladesh", he said. When he asked the people whether it was true, the public said that this has not benefited the local residents.

After that, Rahul Gandhi also enquired about the problems of the farmers. Farmers said that they are not getting a good price for their crops and that they are burdened with debt. They said that the crop loans should be waived off. Rahul Gandhi appealed to the rest of the crowd to come near him and present their problems and talk directly.

