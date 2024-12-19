ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman BJP MP Phangnon Konyak Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Misbehaving During Protest

BJP MP Phangnon Konyak accused Rahul Gandhi of misbehaving with her by standing too close and causing discomfort during protests outside Parliament.

Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak (Screengrab/ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak on Thursday wrote to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha alleging misbehaviour by Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi with her while she, along with other MPs, was protesting below the staircase of the Parliament. "My dignity and self-esteem has been deeply hurt by LoP Rahul Gandhi," she wrote in the letter to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

"He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I being a lady member felt very uncomfortable," the MP said.

In the letter to Rajya Sabha chairman, she said, "I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwaar with a placard in my hand. The Security Personnel had cordoned and created a passage to the entrance right for the moment of Hon'ble MP's of other parties. Suddenly, Leader of Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji along-with other Party Members came in front of me despite there being a passage created for them. He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I being a lady member felt extremely uncomfortable. I stepped aside with heavy heart and denouncing my democratic rights but felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way."

"I belong to the ST community of Nagaland and I am a lady member. My dignity and self-esteem has been deeply hurt by LoP, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. Therefore, Hon'ble Chairman sir, I seek your protection," she added.

Speaking to the media, Phagnon Konyak said, "BJP Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak says, "LoP Rahul Gandhi came close... I did not like it and he started shouting...Whatever happened today is very sad, this should not happen. We did not like the way they threatened...I have also complained to the Chairman..."

This comes after a ruckus erupted outside Parliament after BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, resulting in him getting injured.

Meanwhile, Union ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of using force against women BJP MPs at the entry steps of the Parliament. They also demanded his apology. Nadda condemned Rahul Gandhi's conduct with BJP MPs in Parliament complex.

