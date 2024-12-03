ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi, Other Party MPs From UP To Visit Sambhal On Wednesday

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said Rahul Gandhi with five other party MPs from the state will visit Sambhal on Wednesday..

Rahul Gandhi, Other Party MPs From UP To Visit Sambhal On Wednesday
File photo of Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Lucknow: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with the five other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh will visit Sambhal on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said. Newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to accompany the delegation, he said. The party's general secretary and UP in-charge Avinash Pande will be there too, Rai told PTI.

Curbs under section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), were set to expire on Sunday and have now been extended till December 31. Sambhal has been in the eye of the proverbial storm since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence that ensued.

