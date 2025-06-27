Rahul Gandhi's One Year As LoP: Congress Leaders Describe His Focus As Pro-People And Pro-Constitution

New Delhi: The Congress applauded Rahul Gandhi as the people’s Leader of Opposition (LoP), saying the leader became the voice of the weak and the marginalised sections as he completed one year in the constitutional office.

During this period, the party leaders said, Rahul Gandhi emerged as the foremost voice asking tough questions of the government over both political and policy issues and boosted opposition unity as well.

He also pushed reforms in the grand old party to tone up the organisation, which had been neglected for decades, the party leaders said.

“As I see it, his first year in office has been successful when it comes to the focus he had defined at the start of the tenure. During this period, he has become the voice of the poor and the marginalised sections of society, both inside and outside the parliament," Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

Jawaed said that Rahul asks tough questions to the government over issues like jobs for youth, women’s safety, social strife in border states, internal security, economic distress, free and fair elections and even foreign policy. "He supported the Centre over Operation Sindoor, but when asked questions about finding the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack, he was targeted by the government. But all that targeting has not been able to deviate him from his path,” he said.

“Tell me who flags the concerns of the farmers, daily wage workers, students, women, tribals and backwards the way Rahul Gandhi does consistently. He is the only one who assures to safeguard the Constitution under attack from the BJP. Therefore, he has emerged as the people’s LoP,” he said.

According to Jawed, before Rahul Gandhi took the constitutional office, the saffron party used to describe him as reluctant and lacking in experience, but the LoP displayed deep understanding of various political, social, economic and policy issues over the past year.

“Though we fight elections opposite some of our allies in the states, inside the parliament, the LoP has always stood for opposition unity. He consults the other like-minded parties over various issues and raises them collectively in the House,” said Jawed.

According to the AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, BM Sandeep, the LoP has also been seeking transparency from the Election Commission to restore confidence over the electoral process among the voters in the state and across the country.

“He has been consistent with the demand that the EC must share data related to the state polls with the party, but they keep delaying the matter on one pretext or the other,” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Chandan Yadav, not only has the LoP pushed organisational reforms with social justice within the party, but he has also championed the cause of the Dalits and other backward classes like never before.

“It can be easily said that it was his consistency in demanding a caste census that forced the government to announce that the exercise would be done in 2027. There may be a catch in the delay but at least the government acted on the issue flagged by him. Similarly, his consistent ‘save Constitution’ campaign has put pressure on the government. If we look at his politics, it is clearly pro-people, especially those who lack a voice,” Yadav told ETV Bharat.

