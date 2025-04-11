Rahul Gandhi Goes On Tiger Safari At Ranthambore National Park For Third Time In A Row

Sawai Madhopur: Congress former chief and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made a personal visit to Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, here on Friday. During this visit, the tigers and tigresses of Ranthambore were so generous that Rahul Gandhi was fortunate to see a lot of them.

Rahul Gandhi went on the tiger safari in Ranthambore twice on Thursday, in the morning and evening, and today morning. He enjoyed the tiger safari all three times and every time he also got to see tigers. Before the Friday morning safari, he also got a photo clicked with Congress worker Chhuttan Meena at the main entrance of Ranthambore.

District President of Congress Committee Girraj Singh Gurjar said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come to Sawai Madhopur on a personal visit and he is staying here in a five-star hotel. He also visited Ranthambore National Park in the morning and evening shifts yesterday and saw the tigers. Girraj Singh Gurjar said that Rahul Gandhi also visited Ranthambore Park in the morning shift today.

Today morning, Rahul Gandhi saw Tigress Riddhi and her cubs in zone number two and Tigress T 84 Arrowhead and her cubs in zone number three. On Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi saw the cubs of tigress Siddhi in the Gular forest area of ​​Ranthambore's zone number three. On Thursday evening, he saw tigress T 84 Arrowhead and her cubs frolicking in Ranthambore's zone number two. Rahul Gandhi saw the tigress and her cubs enjoying hunting in the Shivraj Anicut forest area, which he also captured on his camera.

Deep connection with Ranthambore: The Gandhi family has an old and emotional connection with Ranthambore National Park. Rahul Gandhi's sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra often visits Ranthambore. Along with her, her husband Robert Vadra and children also enjoy the sights of the wildlife here. Priyanka Gandhi visits this place two to three times a year.

The administration is fully alert due to Rahul Gandhi's visit. Tight security arrangements have been made during his visit to the park. According to the information, Rahul Gandhi is accompanied by some foreign and close guests from the country, who are sharing the experience of tiger safari with him. Last Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi reached Jaipur by flight from Ahmedabad after the conclusion of the Congress National Convention and, from there, he reached Sawai Madhopur by road at around 10 pm.