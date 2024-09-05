ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Should Apologise To Every Person In Maharashtra For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi and others pay tribute to the late party MP Vasantrao Chavan, in Nanded on Thursday ( ANI )

Sangli (Maharashtra): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise not only to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also to every person in Maharashtra for statue collapse.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was addressing a public meeting here, after unveiling the statue of former Maharashtra Minister Patangrao Kadam.

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in the Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district. The incident led to widespread protests across Maharashtra following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the 17th century Maratha Warrior King. The sculptor of the statue was

"I want to know what was the reason for PM Modi to apologise to Shivaji Maharaj for collapse of his statue," added Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.