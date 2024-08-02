ETV Bharat / bharat

'Chakravyuh' Speech | ED Insiders Tell Me Raid Being Planned, Waiting With Open Arms: Rahul Gandhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 6:58 AM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 7:12 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi claimed that he has been informed by the insiders at the ED about an impending raid against him after his recent 'Chakravyuh' speech in Parliament. Gandhi expressed readiness for any investigation, inviting ED officials for a friendly meeting with 'chai and biscuits.'

Rahul Gandhi claimed that he has been informed by the insiders at the ED about an impending raid against him after his recent 'Chakravyuh' speech in Parliament. Gandhi expressed readiness for any investigation, inviting ED officials for a friendly meeting with 'chai and biscuits.'
Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'Chakravyuh' speech in Parliament. Rahul said he was "waiting with open arms".

Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED insiders tell me a raid is being planned, Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday. Waiting with open arms @dir_ed ..Chai and biscuits on me, the former Congress chief said.

Using the 'Chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Rahul on Monday claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'Chakravyuh' he promised would be broken by the INDIA bloc.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Budget 2024-25, Gandhi had said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will ensure that a legal guarantee for MSP as well as a caste census is passed by the House.

Thousands of years ago in Haryana's Kurukshetra, six people killed a youth, Abhimanyu, in a 'Chakravyuh', he had said, adding that a 'Chakravyuh' has violence and fear.

Gandhi's reference was to the Mahabharat legend according to which Abhimanyu was killed in a 'Chakravyuh'. 'Chakravyuh' refers to a multi-layered military formation aimed at trapping a warrior by opponents placed strategically in an alignment resembling a lotus-shaped labyrinth. He had said the 'Chakravyuh' is also called a 'Padmavyuh' for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP's election symbol) formation.

