Rahul Gandhi Condemns Brutal Killing Of BSP Leader K Armstrong In Chennai, Calls For Swift Action

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Updated : Jul 6, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock and condemned the brutal killing of K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu's BSP chief, who was murdered near his Chennai residence. He extended condolences to Armstrong's family and followers and assured that TN Congress leaders are coordinating with the state government to ensure justice.

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief of Tamil Nadu K Armstrong, labelling it 'brutal and abhorrent'. Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Armstrong's family, friends, and supporters.

He also underscored the Tamil Nadu Congress's active engagement with the state government to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

"We are closely coordinating with the Tamil Nadu government, Deeply shocked by the brutal and abhorrent killing of Thiru Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and followers," Gandhi stated, affirming his confidence in their commitment to expedite the investigation and ensure accountability.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also expressed shock and sadness over the incident, assuring that the Chennai Police have already apprehended eight suspects and formed a special investigative team to delve into the murder. Stalin emphasised his government's resolve to swiftly prosecute those responsible for the killing of the BSP leader.

"BSP state President Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening," Stalin conveyed via social media, extending his condolences to Armstrong's family and colleagues. He reiterated his directive to law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough and expeditious investigation.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati condemned the incident, describing Armstrong as a staunch advocate for Dalit rights in Tamil Nadu. She urged the state government to ensure that justice is served swiftly.

Armstrong was brutally murdered near his residence in Chennai's Perambur on Friday. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for swift justice from political leaders and public alike.

