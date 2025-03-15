ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashi Ram Continues To Guide Us In Fight For Social Justice: Rahul Gandhi On BSP Founder's Birth Anniv

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday paid rich tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party founder late Kanshi Ram on his 91st birth anniversary, with senior leader Rahul Gandhi saying his struggle for the rights of Dalits, deprived and exploited "will continue to guide us" at every step in the fight for social justice.

"Respectful tributes to the great social reformer, Honourable Kanshi Ram Ji, on his birth anniversary. His struggle for the rights of Dalits, deprived and exploited will continue to guide us at every step in this fight for social justice," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the late Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader. "We pay our humble tributes on the birth anniversary of great social reformer, Manyawar Kanshi Ram Ji, who contributed significantly in connecting the Dalit, deprived, exploited and backward classes of the society with the mainstream of Indian politics," Kharge posted on X.

"He left an indelible mark as a pioneer of equality and social justice," he added. Born in Punjab's Rupnagar on March 15, 1934, Kanshi Ram worked for the upliftment and political mobilisation of people belonging to backward classes.

He founded the All India Backwards and Minorities Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) in 1971, the Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti in 1981, before forming the BSP in 1984.