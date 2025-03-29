ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Woo OBCs, Extremely Backwards In Bihar

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is trying to woo the backwards by flagging the Telangana caste census model as well as the extremely backwards through a sustained campaign over Dalit issues to woo the communities in poll-bound Bihar.

The backwards had been divided between the ruling JD-U and the opposition RJD but the extremely backwards had been supporting the JD-U only.

Rahul has been working on a plan to change that equation and will attend another ‘Save Constitution’ conclave in Patna on April 7, a day before the two-day AICC session in Ahmedabad. The former party chief had addressed similar conclaves in the city on January 18 and February 19 where he had noted that the earlier caste survey done by the Nitish Kumar government was not correct.

The Congress is now telling the Bihar voters that if the INDIA alliance comes to power, it will conduct a fresh caste survey on the lines of Telangana, which recently brought a bill to grant 42 percent quota to the backwards in government jobs and educational institutions.

Rahul has been focusing on OBCs over the past years, saying he was in favour of a national caste census, which will present a correct picture.

“Sections of the OBC have been supporting us but we are eager to win the support of the extremely backwards also. They have been backing the JD-U, but we think we can convince them. The April 7 conclave in Patna is yet another effort towards that goal. Our leader will attend a seminar being organized by an NGO. The theme remains the same as that of the earlier events, to discuss the need to save the Constitution, which protects the Dalits,” Bihar Congress working president Ashok Kumar told ETV Bharat.