Rahul Gandhi To Flag His Nyay Concept At Global Summit In Hyderabad On April 25, 26

New Delhi: After flagging his social justice concept at the Ahmedabad AICC session, Rahul Gandhi will further articulate his views on the issue at an international conclave in Hyderabad on April 25 and 26.

The conclave dubbed as Bharat Summit is being hosted jointly by the Telangana government and NGO Samruddha Bharat. The conclave is likely to be attended by around 350 delegates including thinkers, political leaders and former ministers from around 90 countries. The event marks the 70th anniversary of the Asian-African (Bandung) Conference. Later, the organizers will try to hold the summit every year.

“The meeting will be taking forward the ideas of social justice of our leaders Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi had been highlighting his views on the issue for years. He will again present his ideas on the theme at the Bharat Summit on April 25 and 26. The event will be attended by several thinkers from foreign countries. The idea is to bring convergence among progressive thinkers around the world on how to strengthen democratic practices and deal with the current global challenges,” senior Telangana Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi told ETV Bharat.

Madhu Yaskhi is one of the speakers at the conference which will have panel discussions on issues like economic justice, social justice, political justice, social media and technology, pluralism and freedom and multilateralism.

“Rahul Gandhi recently highlighted the economic challenges facing the country due to the global disruptions caused by America’s tariff wars and the need for India to be prepared for the consequences. He had earlier cautioned about the impact of the Covid pandemic. The economic disparity is increasing in the country and we need policies to address the problem. The world over right-wing forces are becoming stronger. Hence the progressives of the world must also come together,” said Madhu Yaskhi.

The Bharat Summit comes days after the grand old party articulated its Nyay concept through a resolution adopted at the AICC session in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on April 9. Later, the AICC exhorted all the state units to take the message to the people.

According to party leaders, Rahul was the driving force behind the recent move of the Telangana government to give 42 percent reservation in government jobs and education to the other backward classes after a caste census. Rahul wants the state model to become an example for the entire country.

“Social justice forms the ideological core of the Congress. We firmly believe that no nation or society can truly progress by leaving behind the oppressed, the marginalised, and the backward communities. This is the foundation for the constitutional provisions of reservations,” AICC functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

“In September 1993, it was again the Congress-led central government that implemented the Mandal Commission Report and gave 27 percent reservation to the “Other Backward Classes”. Not only this, the central government again wrote history on January 20, 2006, by adding Article 15(5) in the Chapter on Fundamental Rights and granted 27 percent reservation in educational institutions to OBCs,” he added.