ETV Bharat / bharat

IPS Officer's Suicide: 'Not About One Family But All Dalits', Says Rahul After Visiting Family

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pays condolences to the family members of late Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who died by suicide, at his residence in Chandigarh Tuesday, October 14, 2025. ( IANS )

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar is not about the respect of one family but all Dalits.

Addressing reporters after meeting the family of the senior police officer who was found with a gunshot wound in his Chandigarh home last week, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to act immediately in the case.

“It is a tragedy. He was an IPS officer. Haryana CM assured the family that justice would be done, but three days have passed with no action. Y. Puran Kumar has two daughters who have lost their father and are under immense pressure,” he said.

Gandhi said the couple is a Dalit and “one thing is clear that there was systematic discrimination for years to demoralise this officer and to damage his career and his reputation by other officers”.

“It sends a wrong message to crores of Dalits that no matter how successful or intelligent you are, you can be suppressed. My message as LoP to the PM and Haryana CM is to fulfil the commitment given to the daughters, allow the funeral, end this drama, and act against the officers exerting pressure on the family,” Gandhi added.

The family wants dignity, Rahul Gandhi further adding that they said he was disrespected and his career was targeted, but at least give him respect after his death.