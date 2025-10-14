IPS Officer's Suicide: 'Not About One Family But All Dalits', Says Rahul After Visiting Family
The Congress leader said that the Haryana chief minister has not fulfilled his commitment of a free and fair inquiry.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar is not about the respect of one family but all Dalits.
Addressing reporters after meeting the family of the senior police officer who was found with a gunshot wound in his Chandigarh home last week, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to act immediately in the case.
“It is a tragedy. He was an IPS officer. Haryana CM assured the family that justice would be done, but three days have passed with no action. Y. Puran Kumar has two daughters who have lost their father and are under immense pressure,” he said.
Gandhi said the couple is a Dalit and “one thing is clear that there was systematic discrimination for years to demoralise this officer and to damage his career and his reputation by other officers”.
“It sends a wrong message to crores of Dalits that no matter how successful or intelligent you are, you can be suppressed. My message as LoP to the PM and Haryana CM is to fulfil the commitment given to the daughters, allow the funeral, end this drama, and act against the officers exerting pressure on the family,” Gandhi added.
The family wants dignity, Rahul Gandhi further adding that they said he was disrespected and his career was targeted, but at least give him respect after his death.
“It’s a sensitive matter. He (the DGP who has been sent on leave) is a serving officer. We all know how pressure can be exerted on them. Action must be taken, and arrests should be made, as this case (against Puran Kumar) was falsely framed,” the Congress leader said.
Meanwhile, the Haryana government has sent Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor on leave and assigned his charge to another officer amid opposition's attack on the BJP dispensation and demand by the deceased officer's family for action against the officers accused of harassing him.
In an official order issued on Tuesday, the State Home Department said the Governor of Haryana has assigned the additional charge of DGP Haryana to 1992 IPS officer Om Prakash Singh, apart from his existing responsibilities as Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, among others, during Kapoor's leave period.
The development took place days after the state government had transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Superintendent of Police, Rohtak. Puran Kumar’s wife is yet to give consent for the autopsy of her husband’s body, saying “powerful, high-ranking officials of Haryana are involved in the case”. Eight days after the suicide, the body is lying in a mortuary.
Read More