Rahul Gandhi Meets Little Fan Neelam Bastia On Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh Stage In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a touching moment during the Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh (Save Constitution rally) event organised in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met his 9-year-old little fan Neelam Bastia from Jagatsinghpur on stage.

After talking to his fan for some time, Rahul offered her a chocolate and shared a gentle hug and asked her to study well. Neelam also gave a kiss to Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi called me out of the crowd and spoke to me. He asked my name and my class. I replied to him that my name is Neelam Bastia and I am studying in class 6. I further answered his queries, saying that my favourite subject is Mathematics. Rahul Gandhi asked me to study well, and gave me a chocolate," Neelam Bastia said.

Neelam further said, "I like Rahul Gandhi because he is the father of those who don't have a father, and the brother of those who don't have a brother. He is not a leader, but a member of our family. I want Rahul Gandhi to be our Prime Minister. When I grow up, I will become an IAS officer. After retirement, I will do politics like Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."