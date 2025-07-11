ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Meets Little Fan Neelam Bastia On Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh Stage In Bhubaneswar

Rahul Gandhi, met his 9-year-old little fan Neelam Bastia from Jagatsinghpur on stage in Bhubaneswar.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Little Fan Neelam Bastia On Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh Stage In Bhubaneswar
Rahul Gandhi with his little fan Neelam Bastia in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 8:19 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: In a touching moment during the Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh (Save Constitution rally) event organised in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met his 9-year-old little fan Neelam Bastia from Jagatsinghpur on stage.

After talking to his fan for some time, Rahul offered her a chocolate and shared a gentle hug and asked her to study well. Neelam also gave a kiss to Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi called me out of the crowd and spoke to me. He asked my name and my class. I replied to him that my name is Neelam Bastia and I am studying in class 6. I further answered his queries, saying that my favourite subject is Mathematics. Rahul Gandhi asked me to study well, and gave me a chocolate," Neelam Bastia said.

Neelam further said, "I like Rahul Gandhi because he is the father of those who don't have a father, and the brother of those who don't have a brother. He is not a leader, but a member of our family. I want Rahul Gandhi to be our Prime Minister. When I grow up, I will become an IAS officer. After retirement, I will do politics like Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."

Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were accorded a warm welcome by the party's state leaders and workers at the airport here. Gandhi and Kharge travelled seven kilometres from the airport to reach the meeting venue at Baramunda Ground.

They were welcomed by all the senior leaders of the party, including Congress state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das. This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha after the BJP formed its maiden government in the state last year. He had visited the state during the election campaign in 2024.

