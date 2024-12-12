Rahul Gandhi Meets Hathras Rape Victim's Kin, Listens To Problems

Hathras: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the kin of the Hathras rape victim who succumbed to her injuries post the traumatising incident in 2020. Gandhi interacted with the family members for a little over half an hour and patiently lent his ears to their issues.

Congress district president Chandragupta Vikramaditya said Gandhi came to Hathras, fulfilling the desire of the family to interact with him.

"The family faced many problems. They go to the market under security cover. The children of the family are also not able to study. They have been kept hostage. Promises by the Yogi-Modi government have not been fulfilled. Congress leaders are confident that Rahul Gandhi heard their problems and will get them resolved," Vikramaditya said.

The victim, a 19-year-old Dalit girl, was found brutally injured by the family on September 14, 2020, after which she was accompanied by her mother and brother to the police station to narrate the harrowing ordeal. Following her debilitating condition, she was taken to the community health centre which referred her to the J N Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University where she died during her treatment.

However, Gandhi didn't interact with the media during his stay in Hathras. His visit has once again brought the grisly incident back to memory.