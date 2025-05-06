Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of Haryana Navy Officer Killed In Pahalgam Attack; Calls For Unity

Karnal: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has asked for unity among the countrymen in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Gandhi, who met the family of the Haryana Navy officer, Vinay Narwal, killed in the Pahalgam attack, said that the courage and bravery of the family members of Lieutenant Narwal was a message for the country to stand united.

The opposition leader also extended support to the BJP led NDA government at the Centre while demanding justice to the victims and punishment to the culprits.

“I met the bereaved family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji who was martyred in the Pahalgam attack and shared their grief and consoled them. Their courage and bravery even in the midst of immense grief is a message for the country - we have to remain united. The whole country stands with the families of the martyrs. The opposition fully supports the government - the culprits should be punished in such a way that no one dares to raise an eye towards India. Today the entire nation along with the victim families is waiting for justice,” Rahul wrote in a post on X after his visit to Lt Narwal's family in Karnal.

Rahul's visit to the slain Navy officer's house comes after Narwal's wife Himanshi asked people not to target Muslims and Kashmiris after the Pahalgam terror attack after which she was trolled on social media platforms.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) came in support of Himanshi calling her trolling “extremely reprehensible and unfortunate”.

“Trolling a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life is not acceptable in any form. Any kind of agreement or disagreement should always be expressed with decency and within constitutional limits. The National Commission for Women is committed to protect the dignity and respect of every woman,” the NCW said in a post on X.

Who Was Vinay Narwal?

Vinay Narwal, the Navy Lieutenant killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, was a resident of Bhusli village in Karnal district of Haryana. He started his services in the Indian Navy two years ago. Currently he was posted in Kochi, Kerala. Narwal tied the knot with Himanshi on 16 April 2025.

He was on a honeymoon with his wife at Pahalgam when he along with 25 others fell to the bullets of the terrorists on Apr 22.