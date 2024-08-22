Restoring Jammu And Kashmir's Statehood, People's Democratic Rights Our Priority: Rahul Gandhi In Srinagar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid fervour over the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the priority of the Congress and INDIA opposition bloc to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and democratic rights of its people.
"It is our priority in the Congress party to restore statehood to JK as soon as possible. Elections are a step forwards and we are hoping statehood will be restored," Rahul told reporters during a presser in Srinagar after attending the workers meet here.
"We are clear in our manifesto that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get back their democratic rights. You are going through a tough period. We want to remove this," he added.
'First Time A State Downgraded To UT'
Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre for its Aug 5, 2019 decision to strip erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370, Rahul said, "In indian history after independence, many UTs were upgraded to states, but there is a lone instance wherein statehood was snatched away. This has happened first time in the history of the country".
"We came here together to convey a message that the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and statehood is paramount. I safeguard democracy and representation of people. We want to remove the fear in the minds and hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
Amid uncertainty over a pre-poll alliance between the Congress and National Conference in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi said that the alliance will take shape “but while maintaining respect and dignity for Congress workers”.
“If anyone has worked in Jammu and Kashmir with confidence, it is the Congress worker. I know what you have to go through. You have to fight every day for Congress ideology and play with your life. Coalition will happen, but with dignity for Congress workers. It will happen with love and friendship. Because you have dedicated your life for Congress ideology,” Rahul said during the Congress workers meet.
People's Representation Paramount
Rahul said that ever since the ECI announced the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election schedule, he along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was eager to visit the UT.
"Because we wanted to convey to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to the entire country that for us the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and statehood is paramount," he said in an apparent dig at the BJP government at the Centre over its abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into UT.
'INDIA Bloc Destroyed Narendra Modi's Arrogance'
Rahul Gandhi also targeted PM Narendra Modi and the BJP over the saffron party's poor show in the Lok Sabha election 2024 saying that the INDIA bloc had "destoyed the arrogance of Narendra Modi".
'Have Blood Relation With People Of Jammu and Kashmir'
Greeting the local Congress workers in Kashmir at the outset of his address at Srinagar workers meet, Rahul Gandhi said, "We call you workers, but you are not workers, but part of our family," he said to an applause by the workers.
LIVE: Workers Meeting | Srinagar https://t.co/YisY74YXLA— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2024
"While having dinner last night, a visitor told me that you like the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which irritated me. I don't like the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but I love them. This is another relation, a blood relation," he said.
Path To National Politics Goes Through Jammu and Kashmir: Kharge
Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, in his opening comments at the workers meet said, " If we win the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the whole of India will be ours".
Hitting out at the BJP for its "anti-Congress tirade", Kharge said, "They only come after Congress, because other parties don't give a fight. There is only one fighter and he is Rahul Gandhi," he said. Kharge said that the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was important to "save people's culture, rights and self-respect".
Amid the assembly elections fervour in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday evening and attended a meeting with the party leaders and workers of the Kashmir valley for preparations for the polls today.
Rahul and Kharge are meeting AICC members, PCC members, PCC functionaries, DCC Presidents, Ex- Legislators, frontal wing heads alongwith ten senior office bearers & block Presidents ,DDC members and Ex Corporators of SMC at a private hotel in Srinagar.
The two top Congress leaders are on a two-day visit to the poll-bound UT. They arrived on Wednesday evening in Srinagar and will be leaving for Delhi today evening from Jammu.
Sources said the leaders explored and discussed the options for a pre-poll alliance with National Conference with their JK cadre before sealing the deal with the INDIA alliance partner.
Jammu and Kashmir is slated for assembly polls on September 18, September 25 and October 1 in three phases and counting will be held on October 4.
Congress's Tally In Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Diminishes Over The Years
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: INC Performances
|Cont
|Won
|FD
|Valid Votes
|%
|1962
|----
|---
|----
|---
|----
|1967
|75
|61
|0
|423922
|53.02%
|1972
|74
|58
|3
|764492
|55.44%
|1977
|63
|11
|25
|294911
|16.89%
|1983
|71
|26
|11
|666112
|30.32%
|1987
|31
|26
|0
|525261
|20.20%
|1996
|84
|7
|40
|496628
|20.00%
|2002
|78
|20
|33
|643751
|24.24%
|2008
|78
|17
|42
|702448
|17.71%
|2014
|86
|12
|47
|867883
|18.20%
Source: ECI Reports
The Congress, which once won 61 of the 75 seats it contested in Jammu and Kashmir was relegated to the sidelines to 12 seats in the 2014 assembly election. In the 1967 assembly election, the Congress accounted for 53.02 percent vote share, which declined to 18.20 percent in 2014