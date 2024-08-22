ETV Bharat / bharat

Restoring Jammu And Kashmir's Statehood, People's Democratic Rights Our Priority: Rahul Gandhi In Srinagar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid fervour over the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the priority of the Congress and INDIA opposition bloc to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and democratic rights of its people.

"It is our priority in the Congress party to restore statehood to JK as soon as possible. Elections are a step forwards and we are hoping statehood will be restored," Rahul told reporters during a presser in Srinagar after attending the workers meet here.

"We are clear in our manifesto that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get back their democratic rights. You are going through a tough period. We want to remove this," he added.

'First Time A State Downgraded To UT'

Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre for its Aug 5, 2019 decision to strip erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370, Rahul said, "In indian history after independence, many UTs were upgraded to states, but there is a lone instance wherein statehood was snatched away. This has happened first time in the history of the country".

"We came here together to convey a message that the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and statehood is paramount. I safeguard democracy and representation of people. We want to remove the fear in the minds and hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Amid uncertainty over a pre-poll alliance between the Congress and National Conference in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi said that the alliance will take shape “but while maintaining respect and dignity for Congress workers”.

“If anyone has worked in Jammu and Kashmir with confidence, it is the Congress worker. I know what you have to go through. You have to fight every day for Congress ideology and play with your life. Coalition will happen, but with dignity for Congress workers. It will happen with love and friendship. Because you have dedicated your life for Congress ideology,” Rahul said during the Congress workers meet.

People's Representation Paramount

Rahul said that ever since the ECI announced the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election schedule, he along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was eager to visit the UT.

"Because we wanted to convey to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to the entire country that for us the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and statehood is paramount," he said in an apparent dig at the BJP government at the Centre over its abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into UT.

'INDIA Bloc Destroyed Narendra Modi's Arrogance'

Rahul Gandhi also targeted PM Narendra Modi and the BJP over the saffron party's poor show in the Lok Sabha election 2024 saying that the INDIA bloc had "destoyed the arrogance of Narendra Modi".

