Rahul, Kharge Write To PM Modi, Seek Special Parliament Session On Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Leaders of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, respectively, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements.

In his letter dated 10th May, Rahul Gandhi "reiterated the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately". "It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead," Rahul added.

Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to PM Modi in support of the letter by Rahul Gandhi requesting to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament. "In view of the latest developments Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha has already written to you again, conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan. As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of this request. I trust you will agree," Kharge said in the letter.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal demanded that an all-party meeting be called while urging political parties not to attend it until the government assures that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present there. Sibal also asserted that he was confident that if Manmohan Singh had been the prime minister today, he would be present in the all-party meeting, and a special session would have been called too.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal referred to US President Donald Trump's latest social media post on the stoppage of military hostilities, in which the American president said that he is proud that the US was able to help arrive at this "historic and heroic decision".

"Many questions will be raised on this tweet as well. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that for the last 48 hours, talks went on. So what happened, how and why, no information has been given to us regarding this. They also stated that there will be a meeting at a neutral site. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi also spoke with NSA Ajit Dowal," Sibal said.

"We will not issue any criticism today because this is not the time for criticism. We only want a special Parliament session and an all-party meeting to be called. I want to appeal to all political parties not to attend the meeting until the government assures them that the prime minister will be present at the meeting as well," Sibal said.

He said MPs can't wait till the Monsoon session to get details on what has transpired in the last few days. Sibal said he did not like it when Prime Minister Modi did not participate in the all-party meeting that was held after the Pahalgam terror attack.