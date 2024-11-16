Rahul Gandhi Makes Promises, Flies Abroad, Only BJP Fulfils What It Guarantees: Shah

Madhupur: Taking potshots at the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the grand old party's leader Rahul Gandhi makes promises and flies abroad, while it is only the BJP that fulfils what it guarantees.

Addressing a rally at Madhupur in Deoghar district, the Union Home Minister said that the Jharkhand elections are not to change MLAs, the chief minister or the government but to shape the future of youth and poor and to check corruption.

"Infiltrators are posing a threat not only to the tribals but also to the state's youth by snatching jobs and fuelling crime. The Jharkhand High Court had directed to identify and deport infiltrators. While the Centre agreed, the Hemant Soren government in the state didn't," he claimed.

Attacking the Congress, he said that during the UPA rule, terrorists not only attacked India but also enjoyed biryani after killing people. "On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi wiped out terrorists through surgical and air strikes," he said. India will become the third-largest economy in the world before December 2027, he asserted.