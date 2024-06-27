Rahul Gandhi Likely To Join Religious Yatra in July to Boost Maharashtra Congress

New Delhi: After assuming the Constitutional post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is likely to continue with his role of a mass leader and is expected to join a religious yatra in July to push the Congress prospects in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Upbeat over the success of the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi including the Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP in the Lok Sabha polls, the opposition alliance has started preparing the ground for the Assembly elections likely in November.

Months ahead of the crucial polls in which the MVA hopes to dislodge the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine, the Pandharpur Wari yatra in July, which holds a huge social and religious significance in Maharashtra, has provided the former Congress chief with an excellent opportunity to send a message to the voters.

According to party insiders, Rahul Gandhi may join the Pandharpur Wari yatra on July 13. NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar is also expected to join the procession which is organised every year to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal. However, it is still not decided if the two leaders would join the yatra simultaneously or on different days.

"We have requested Rahul Gandhi to join the Pandharpur yatra. He said he will let us know. As of now, he may join the yatra on July 13. It will certainly send a positive message across the state ahead of the Assembly polls,” senior Maharashtra Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra told ETV Bharat.

A day later on July 14, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala will chair a strategy session with senior state leaders to discuss and firm up the Congress campaign for the coming state elections.

“The state government is a corrupt one. We will expose them over the coming days through a sustained campaign. The Congress had made Maharashtra a prosperous and progressive state but the BJP has dented the local trade and industry and pushed millions into joblessness. They have also neglected the plight of the farmers. The people are now looking for a change,” Chennithala told ETV Bharat.

Party leaders recalled how Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra and later the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra had boosted the Congress prospects in Maharashtra, once a stronghold of the grand old party.

"No doubt the two yatras contributed majorly to the party’s popularity in the state. As a result, we emerged as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha polls winning 13 of the 48 seats. The independent MP from Sangli Vishal Patil is also supporting us in the House (Lok Sabha),” AICC secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Ashish Dua told ETV Bharat.

Ahead of Rahul's proposed visit, the Congress subbed ally Shiv Sena UBT, which demanded that the MVA declare a Chief Ministerial face ahead of the state elections, saying the coming polls would be fought on the basis of collective leadership. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said it would be good if the MVA went to the polls with a Chief Ministerial face.

"They may have their reasons to suggest things like this but it has been decided that the MVA will fight the coming polls on the basis of collective leadership. The issue of the Chief Minister will be decided after the polls," said Sapra.