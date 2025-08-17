ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Lets RJD's Tejashwi Yadav To Be In-Charge In Bihar

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made it clear that in Bihar from where he started his Voter Adhikar Yatra, he would let RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to be in charge.

During the rally, Tejashwi drove a jeep with Rahul on the passenger seat. Tejashwi, the INDIA bloc's de facto chief ministerial candidate in the elections due later this year joined Rahul at Sasaram where the Yatra was flagged off and the two leaders were together till they retired for the day in Aurangabad.

In his speeches, Tejashwi, a former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, referred to the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha as "hamare bade bhai (my elder brother)".

For most part of the day, the two leaders sat together atop an open vehicle, waving at the crowds that stood on both sides of the road. However, at one place, Rahul decided that they move forward in a jeep with Tejashwi behind the steering wheels.