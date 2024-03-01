Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Enter Maharashtra on Mar 10

The Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach Maharashtra's Nanduebar district on Friday. The yatra was scheduled to be paused for five days to fulfil important commitments by Gandhi. Now the yatra will proceed to Thane where Rahul Gandhi will address the rally and conclude the rally in Mumbai later.

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Maharashtra's Nandurbar district from Gujarat on March 10, local functionaries of the party said on Friday. The yatra will travel from Nandurbar to Dhule, Malegaon and Nashik, where Gandhi will offer prayers at the famous Kalaram temple dedicated to Lord Ram and at the Trimbakeshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, they said.

The former Congress president will then address a rally at Bhiwandi in Thane district and the yatra will then proceed to Mumbai for the concluding public rally, which is likely to be held on March 13 or 14, the functionaries added.

The party earlier announced that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would be on a break from February 26 to March 1 to enable Rahul Gandhi deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi. It will resume on March 2 from Rajasthan's Dholpur and enter Madhya Pradesh on the same day.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of "nyay (justice)" while meeting common people on the way.

