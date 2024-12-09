ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition MPs' Protest; Takes Dig At PM Modi, Gautam Adani In Mock Interview Outside Parliament

Rahul Gandhi interviewed two MPs wearing masks of PM Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani to corner the NDA government at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi stages mock interview to target PM Modi and Gautam Adani outside Parliament. The LoP led a protest of Opposition MPs
Rahul Gandhi stages mock interview to target PM Modi and Gautam Adani outside Parliament (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday led a 'mock interview' during a protest outside the Parliament to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government over the Adani issue.

During the protest, Gandhi interviewed two opposition MPs wearing masks of PM Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani to mock the NDA government.

To a question by Rahul Gandhi over their relationship, the two MPs wearing PM Modi and Adani masks replied, “We do everything together. We have had a relationship for years”. The opposition MPs also took a dig at PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah through the mock interview.

To a question by Rahul Gandhi why the Parliament proceedings were stalled, the masked MPs replied, “Amit bhai(Home Minister Amit Shah) did not come to the house today, he is missing”.

“Whatever I say, he does it,” the MP wearing Adani mask said while pointing to the one wearing PM Modi's. To another question by Gandhi to the MP impersonating Adani as to "why he (PM Modi) is silent, the MP replies, "He is tense" bursting the opposition MPs into a laughter.

Rahul Gandhi shared the mock interview on X with the caption “This is a special and long standing relationship!”

The ongoing winter session of the parliament has been marred by disruptions amid persistent demand by the Opposition MPs to discuss the bribery charges against Gautam Adani in the US. The 'mock interview' by Rahul Gandhi has renewed the demand of the opposition to hold a discussion over the issue. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, took to Facebook to dare PM Modi to hold an inquiry over the Adani bribery case.

Read more:

  1. LIVE Parliament Winter Session Day 10 LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Till 3 PM Amid Ruckus Over Alleged Congress-Soros Link
  2. Will question Rahul Gandhi In LS: Nishikant Dubey On BJP's Allegations Against US

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday led a 'mock interview' during a protest outside the Parliament to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government over the Adani issue.

During the protest, Gandhi interviewed two opposition MPs wearing masks of PM Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani to mock the NDA government.

To a question by Rahul Gandhi over their relationship, the two MPs wearing PM Modi and Adani masks replied, “We do everything together. We have had a relationship for years”. The opposition MPs also took a dig at PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah through the mock interview.

To a question by Rahul Gandhi why the Parliament proceedings were stalled, the masked MPs replied, “Amit bhai(Home Minister Amit Shah) did not come to the house today, he is missing”.

“Whatever I say, he does it,” the MP wearing Adani mask said while pointing to the one wearing PM Modi's. To another question by Gandhi to the MP impersonating Adani as to "why he (PM Modi) is silent, the MP replies, "He is tense" bursting the opposition MPs into a laughter.

Rahul Gandhi shared the mock interview on X with the caption “This is a special and long standing relationship!”

The ongoing winter session of the parliament has been marred by disruptions amid persistent demand by the Opposition MPs to discuss the bribery charges against Gautam Adani in the US. The 'mock interview' by Rahul Gandhi has renewed the demand of the opposition to hold a discussion over the issue. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, took to Facebook to dare PM Modi to hold an inquiry over the Adani bribery case.

Read more:

  1. LIVE Parliament Winter Session Day 10 LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Till 3 PM Amid Ruckus Over Alleged Congress-Soros Link
  2. Will question Rahul Gandhi In LS: Nishikant Dubey On BJP's Allegations Against US

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI MODI ADANIPM MODIPARLIAMENT WINTER SESSIONRAHUL GANDHI MOCK INTERVIEW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.