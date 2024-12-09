Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition MPs' Protest; Takes Dig At PM Modi, Gautam Adani In Mock Interview Outside Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday led a 'mock interview' during a protest outside the Parliament to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government over the Adani issue.
During the protest, Gandhi interviewed two opposition MPs wearing masks of PM Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani to mock the NDA government.
To a question by Rahul Gandhi over their relationship, the two MPs wearing PM Modi and Adani masks replied, “We do everything together. We have had a relationship for years”. The opposition MPs also took a dig at PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah through the mock interview.
To a question by Rahul Gandhi why the Parliament proceedings were stalled, the masked MPs replied, “Amit bhai(Home Minister Amit Shah) did not come to the house today, he is missing”.
“Whatever I say, he does it,” the MP wearing Adani mask said while pointing to the one wearing PM Modi's. To another question by Gandhi to the MP impersonating Adani as to "why he (PM Modi) is silent, the MP replies, "He is tense" bursting the opposition MPs into a laughter.
Rahul Gandhi shared the mock interview on X with the caption “This is a special and long standing relationship!”
यह एक ख़ास और पुराना रिश्ता है! #ModiAdaniEkHai pic.twitter.com/s6iF1YeCcX— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 9, 2024
The ongoing winter session of the parliament has been marred by disruptions amid persistent demand by the Opposition MPs to discuss the bribery charges against Gautam Adani in the US. The 'mock interview' by Rahul Gandhi has renewed the demand of the opposition to hold a discussion over the issue. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, took to Facebook to dare PM Modi to hold an inquiry over the Adani bribery case.
