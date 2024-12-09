ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition MPs' Protest; Takes Dig At PM Modi, Gautam Adani In Mock Interview Outside Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday led a 'mock interview' during a protest outside the Parliament to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government over the Adani issue.

During the protest, Gandhi interviewed two opposition MPs wearing masks of PM Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani to mock the NDA government.

To a question by Rahul Gandhi over their relationship, the two MPs wearing PM Modi and Adani masks replied, “We do everything together. We have had a relationship for years”. The opposition MPs also took a dig at PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah through the mock interview.

To a question by Rahul Gandhi why the Parliament proceedings were stalled, the masked MPs replied, “Amit bhai(Home Minister Amit Shah) did not come to the house today, he is missing”.