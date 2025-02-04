Rahul Gandhi To Honour Late Dalit Leader Feb 5 To Push Congress In Bihar

New Delhi: On a day Delhi votes, LoP Rahul Gandhi will push the Congress’ plan to revive its traditional Dalit vote bank in poll-bound Bihar. Rahul will attend an event being held in memory of Jaglal Chaudhary, a well-known Dalit leader and social activist in the capital Patna on Feb 5.

The LoP’s visit follows the “Save Constitution” conclave he addressed in Patna on Jan 18 as part of his plan to regain the confidence of the marginalized groups as well as the Muslims, who constitute over 30 per cent of the voters, ahead of the assembly elections to be held later this year.

“Rahul Gandhi has been talking about the upliftment of the marginalized communities including Dalits and Muslims. The Jan 18 Save Constitution conclave had sent the right message among these communities. The Feb 5 event in the memory of Jaglal Chaudhary will further demonstrate our commitment towards them. Jaglal Chaudhary is a big name among the most backward groups and is known for his social work in the field of education and liquor ban,” senior Bihar Congress leader Kaukab Qadri told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, Rahul’s focus on Bihar is understandable as he is keen to expand the Congress presence as a formidable force. However, is also taking care not to cause unease among old ally RJD and for that reason had a long session with former chief minister Lalu Prasad and his family on Jan 18.

“There is a big opportunity for the Congress to grow in Bihar. However, the only concern is the organization. I am sure the organization will get a boost over the coming days and the results will show over the next few months. We don’t have much time left and have to cover a lot of ground,” said Qadri.

“As far as the RJD is concerned, our expansion plans will not impact them. The Congress is a national party and has a strong ideology. We will strengthen the Congress in the state and also keep our allies together,” he said.

Following Rahul’s detailed discussions with the Bihar unit leaders over the issue of coming elections, a slew of inductions took place on Jan 28. Bhagirath Majhi, son of mountain man Dashrath Majhi joined the Congress and pledged to work among his community. Besides Majhi, well-known heart surgeon Dr Jagdish Prasad, Manoj Prajapati from the potter community and former MP Anwar Ali Ansari had also joined the Congress in Bihar. All of them had attended Rahul’s Save Constitution conclave.

“We need to focus on the welfare of the sections that have been left behind,” Ansari, who represents the Pasmanda Muslims said.

Qadri said the ruling JD-U as well as the BJP had lost their credibility among the voters who were looking for an alternative this time.

“The people want a change and we have to be the agent of that change. Over the coming days, we will identify and launch campaigns on the issues affecting the people. Our recent campaign for the students who suffered in the recruit exam was a big success. Rahul Gandhi had met the students and assured them to take up their issues,” he added.