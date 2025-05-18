"Rahul Gandhi Lacks Clarity, Messes Up Behind The Back": Vijay Sharma On Karregutta Naxal Operation

Jagdalpur: Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lacks clarity on important issues including Naxalism and accused him of messing up things behind the back.

Sharma, who reached Jagdalpur on a two-day tour, said a decisive battle is going on against Naxalites across the country and Naxals are facing repeated defeats. On Karregutta Naxal operation, the deputy CM said the jawans fought against the Maoists and even in difficult circumstances, they never lost courage. It is due to the bravery of the soldiers that success could be achieved, he said.

Sharma alleged the Telangana government did not provide the expected cooperation to Chhattisgarh during the Karregutta Naxal operation and said, he is sure that Rahul Gandhi is messing up things behind the back. "Naxalism is among the major problems the country is facing today. I have enough proof to say that Rahul Gandhi lacks clarity on many major issues of the country, including Naxalism, Also, he has a tendency to mess up behind the back. I am telling this on the basis of evidence," he said.

This comes after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya questioned Gandhi's alleged meeting with "Coordination Committee for Peace" delegates on May 9 saying efforts are on by the latter to enlist Congress support for ceasefire between Naxals and security forces. Malviya tweeted that the group has alleged that the anti-Naxal operations are targeting tribals and urged Rahul to intervene as Leader of Opposition. Also, they suggested the Congress-led Telangana government to push for ceasefire to enable peace talks, he added.

During his visit, Sharma paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast that took place on May 17, 2010 in Chingavaram of Sukma.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced to eradicate Naxals by March 31, 2026. Ahead of the deadline, security forces in Bastar have expedited anti-Naxal operations, resulting which, several Naxalites are surrendering out of fear. A large number of Naxals are being influenced by the new rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government and laying down their arms.