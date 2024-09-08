ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Vow Not To Make Hollow Promises To Voters In Ensuing Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Hectic consultations are going on within the Congress for the Assembly elections in three states and Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir as Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge want a thorough assessment of the financial implications of the promises.

According to party insiders, both Rahul and Kharge are aware of the competitive politics not only with the BJP, but also with the grand old party allies in the states, who may also come out with their own manifestos. The initial focus is on Haryana where elections are due on October 5 and in UT J&K where voting will take place on September 18, 25 and Oct 1, but discussions for the Congress manifestos in Maharashtra and Jharkhand where elections will be held later this year are also going on.

“Discussions over the draft manifestos for all the three states and UT J&K are going on. The state units are working on the drafts, but we are guiding them. Though Haryana and J&K elections will be held first, we must be ready with our draft manifestos for Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well,” AICC coordinator for the party manifestos in states TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

“Congress manifestos are sacred documents for former chief Rahul Gandhi and incumbent party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Both leaders want that financial cost of the election guarantees made by the Congress in states to be studied in advance. We don’t want to make hollow guarantees like the BJP does. We will list only what is doable,” said Deo.

Though there is no issue in Haryana where the Congress hopes to win elections on its own, in UT J&K Congress ally NC has already announced its own manifesto. If the alliance wins, a Common Minimum Programme for governance would be worked out later.

According to Congress insiders, the NC manifesto mentions the return of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave Special Status to the erstwhile state and was removed by the Modi government in 2019.