ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Vow Not To Make Hollow Promises To Voters In Ensuing Assembly Polls

author img

By Amit Agnihotri

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

Congress is engaged in intense consultations for the upcoming Assembly elections in three states and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge are pushing for a detailed evaluation of the financial impact of the party’s promises.

Hectic consultations are going on within the Congress for the Assembly elections in three states and Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir as Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge want a thorough assessment of the financial implications of the promises.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Hectic consultations are going on within the Congress for the Assembly elections in three states and Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir as Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge want a thorough assessment of the financial implications of the promises.

According to party insiders, both Rahul and Kharge are aware of the competitive politics not only with the BJP, but also with the grand old party allies in the states, who may also come out with their own manifestos. The initial focus is on Haryana where elections are due on October 5 and in UT J&K where voting will take place on September 18, 25 and Oct 1, but discussions for the Congress manifestos in Maharashtra and Jharkhand where elections will be held later this year are also going on.

“Discussions over the draft manifestos for all the three states and UT J&K are going on. The state units are working on the drafts, but we are guiding them. Though Haryana and J&K elections will be held first, we must be ready with our draft manifestos for Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well,” AICC coordinator for the party manifestos in states TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

“Congress manifestos are sacred documents for former chief Rahul Gandhi and incumbent party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Both leaders want that financial cost of the election guarantees made by the Congress in states to be studied in advance. We don’t want to make hollow guarantees like the BJP does. We will list only what is doable,” said Deo.

Though there is no issue in Haryana where the Congress hopes to win elections on its own, in UT J&K Congress ally NC has already announced its own manifesto. If the alliance wins, a Common Minimum Programme for governance would be worked out later.

According to Congress insiders, the NC manifesto mentions the return of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave Special Status to the erstwhile state and was removed by the Modi government in 2019.

Over the last week, the saffron party has been targeting the INDIA bloc over the mention of Article 370 in NC’s election manifesto. For the NC voter base in Kashmir, the controversial article is an emotive as well as political issue.

Like in Jammu & Kashmir, the Congress is fighting the coming Assembly elections in Maharashtra in alliance with Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar's party. In Jharkhand, the Congress is an ally of the JMM led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. In both states, the allies may want to have their own election manifestos, said Congress insiders.

“While discussing our election manifestos we are factoring in this chance also that our allies may want to have their own manifestos although a Common Minimum Programme for governance will be worked out later,” said Deo.

According to Congress insiders, the AICC is also urging the state units to discuss the draft election manifestos with a wide range of stakeholders down to the block level to make the documents truly reflective of the voters’ wishes.

“We have asked them to talk to as many stakeholders across the state to make the manifestos meaningful. So far, they have made some excellent suggestions,” added Deo.

Read more: 'Fight BJP Divisive Agenda, Defend Constitution,' Rahul Gandhi Tells Young Congress Leaders

New Delhi: Hectic consultations are going on within the Congress for the Assembly elections in three states and Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir as Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge want a thorough assessment of the financial implications of the promises.

According to party insiders, both Rahul and Kharge are aware of the competitive politics not only with the BJP, but also with the grand old party allies in the states, who may also come out with their own manifestos. The initial focus is on Haryana where elections are due on October 5 and in UT J&K where voting will take place on September 18, 25 and Oct 1, but discussions for the Congress manifestos in Maharashtra and Jharkhand where elections will be held later this year are also going on.

“Discussions over the draft manifestos for all the three states and UT J&K are going on. The state units are working on the drafts, but we are guiding them. Though Haryana and J&K elections will be held first, we must be ready with our draft manifestos for Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well,” AICC coordinator for the party manifestos in states TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

“Congress manifestos are sacred documents for former chief Rahul Gandhi and incumbent party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Both leaders want that financial cost of the election guarantees made by the Congress in states to be studied in advance. We don’t want to make hollow guarantees like the BJP does. We will list only what is doable,” said Deo.

Though there is no issue in Haryana where the Congress hopes to win elections on its own, in UT J&K Congress ally NC has already announced its own manifesto. If the alliance wins, a Common Minimum Programme for governance would be worked out later.

According to Congress insiders, the NC manifesto mentions the return of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave Special Status to the erstwhile state and was removed by the Modi government in 2019.

Over the last week, the saffron party has been targeting the INDIA bloc over the mention of Article 370 in NC’s election manifesto. For the NC voter base in Kashmir, the controversial article is an emotive as well as political issue.

Like in Jammu & Kashmir, the Congress is fighting the coming Assembly elections in Maharashtra in alliance with Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar's party. In Jharkhand, the Congress is an ally of the JMM led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. In both states, the allies may want to have their own election manifestos, said Congress insiders.

“While discussing our election manifestos we are factoring in this chance also that our allies may want to have their own manifestos although a Common Minimum Programme for governance will be worked out later,” said Deo.

According to Congress insiders, the AICC is also urging the state units to discuss the draft election manifestos with a wide range of stakeholders down to the block level to make the documents truly reflective of the voters’ wishes.

“We have asked them to talk to as many stakeholders across the state to make the manifestos meaningful. So far, they have made some excellent suggestions,” added Deo.

Read more: 'Fight BJP Divisive Agenda, Defend Constitution,' Rahul Gandhi Tells Young Congress Leaders

Last Updated : 17 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI KHARGEASSEMBLY POLLSMAHARASHTRA JHARKHAND HARYANA JKNOT TO MAKE EMPTY PROMISESASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.