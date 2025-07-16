'Restore Full Statehood To Jammu Kashmir In Parliament's Monsoon Session': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write To PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and to extend constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

In a joint letter, Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, highlighted the consistent demand by the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of statehood.

“For the past five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently called for the restoration of full statehood. This demand is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights,” the letter reads. “This is the first time in independent India that a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation.”

Gandhi and Kharge cited several past statements by the Prime Minister, who reaffirmed the commitment to restore statehood, including a May 19, 2024, interview in Bhubaneswar and a rally in Srinagar on September 19, 2024. They also referred to the Union government’s submission before the Supreme Court in the “Article 370” case, where it promised that statehood would be restored “at the earliest and as soon as possible."

“In view of these commitments…we urge the government to bring forward legislation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” the letter noted.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Gandhi and Kharge called for separate legislation to include the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. This provision allows greater autonomy and protection of land and cultural rights for tribal regions.

“This would be a significant step towards addressing the cultural, developmental and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh while safeguarding their rights, land and identity,” they wrote.