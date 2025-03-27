Rahul Gandhi Keen To Pass Separate Resolution On 2027 Gujarat Polls At AICC Session

New Delhi: Even as the Congress is busy preparing for the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9, senior leader Rahul Gandhi is keen to have a separate resolution for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections approved at the national event.

The entire Congress top brass and around 3,000 delegates from across the country will participate in the two-day session where some key resolutions related to organizational revamp are likely to be approved. The various committees formed to supervise the arrangements for the national event too have met and reviewed their tasks. The AICC session drafting committee whose convenor is general secretary Randeep Surjewala has also started discussions over the various resolutions to be presented before the delegates for further consultation.

The most important among the resolutions relates to empowering around 750 district Congress committees across the country which is going to change the way the grand old party functions. Before that, Rahul initiated a series of consultations with the district unit chiefs on March 27 and will continue the exercise on March 28 and April 3 as well. The feedback obtained from the local leaders will be reflected in the resolutions to be discussed during the AICC session.

As the AICC session will be used to send a message to the BJP-led Central government, the party strategists thought having a special focus on Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, would be a good idea to show the Congress party’s seriousness about the 2027 Assembly contest.

The Congress has been in the opposition in Gujarat for three decades and is desperate to stage a comeback. The grand old party plans to do that by flagging the development done during the previous Congress governments, the areas neglected during the saffron party rule and present a roadmap for the future of the western state.

“All the top institutes like the IIM, design institute and key infrastructure developed during the previous Congress governments. The Congress brought reservation for the OBCs in the state. The BJP has done little but projected a lot. We want to present a policy roadmap to the people which will touch on all the key segments like job creation, education, women’s welfare, farmers welfare and tribal welfare. It will also include the diamond industry which employs lakhs of persons,” Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Amit Chavda told ETV Bharat.

Party insiders said Rahul’s focus on Gujarat showed when he vowed to defeat the saffron party in the state in 2027 and later met with the senior state leaders and workers during his two- day visit on March 7 and 8 when he interacted with both the district as well as the block unit chiefs on how to counter the BJP. For the same reason he has selected Gujarat as a model state for organizational reform to be carried out all through 2025. The Congress could win only 17 out of 182 Assembly seats in 2022 and only one out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in 2024 but party leaders said they still enjoyed the support of 28 per cent voters which can be increased with hard work.

“This is going to be a tough fight but we are ready. The district units are the foundation of the party and only a strong foundation can support a new edifice. Not only the local units, we are also reviewing our national communication strategy including an effective use of social media,” Congress Working Committee member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.