Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vote Theft' Charge: INDIA Bloc MPs Led By Rahul Gandhi March To EC Headquarters

The MPs are marching to EC headquarters in the national capital to protest against Bihar SIR and alleged electoral malpractices.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala during the party's 'Vote Adhikar Rally', at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala during the party's 'Vote Adhikar Rally', at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2025 at 9:54 AM IST

Updated : August 11, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is leading a protest march of hundreds of MPs from the INDIA bloc to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi today.

The march began at around 11:30 am from Parliament House today and will cover approximately one kilometre to the Election Commission office. The demonstration is being held to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and to raise concerns over alleged electoral malpractices.

Joining Rahul Gandhi in the march are other senior leaders and MPs from the opposition alliance. The INDIA bloc has accused the ruling BJP government of attempting to manipulate voter rolls in its favour, thereby undermining the democratic process.

The protest aims to pressure the ECI into taking transparent action and ensuring the integrity of voter lists. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner meeting for INDIA bloc MPs later on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Congress launched an online campaign to mobilise public support against what it has termed as "vote chori" (vote theft). Rahul Gandhi shared a post on his X handle, urging citizens to register on a newly launched web portal — votechori.in/ecdemand, or give a missed call to 9650003420 to support the cause."Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of 'one man, one vote'. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear - be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X."

"This fight is to protect our democracy," he added. In a related development, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka has written to Rahul Gandhi, seeking evidence to back his claim that a voter had cast her ballot twice during the previous Lok Sabha elections.

No one has sought permission, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Monday said no one has sought permission for holding the protest, PTI reported, quoting a senior police official. The official said security has been tightened in Delhi ahead of the protest march.

"Barricades have been erected at multiple points along the route and police personnel have been deployed to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident," he said. Additional security vehicles and quick reaction teams have also been stationed in the vicinity of the EC office and surrounding roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Read More

  1. Karnataka CEO Asks Rahul Gandhi To Share Documents Based On Which He Claimed A Woman Voted Twice
  2. Congress Chief Kharge To Firm Up Nationwide 'Vote Theft' Campaign With State In Charges On August 11

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is leading a protest march of hundreds of MPs from the INDIA bloc to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi today.

The march began at around 11:30 am from Parliament House today and will cover approximately one kilometre to the Election Commission office. The demonstration is being held to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and to raise concerns over alleged electoral malpractices.

Joining Rahul Gandhi in the march are other senior leaders and MPs from the opposition alliance. The INDIA bloc has accused the ruling BJP government of attempting to manipulate voter rolls in its favour, thereby undermining the democratic process.

The protest aims to pressure the ECI into taking transparent action and ensuring the integrity of voter lists. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner meeting for INDIA bloc MPs later on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Congress launched an online campaign to mobilise public support against what it has termed as "vote chori" (vote theft). Rahul Gandhi shared a post on his X handle, urging citizens to register on a newly launched web portal — votechori.in/ecdemand, or give a missed call to 9650003420 to support the cause."Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of 'one man, one vote'. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear - be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X."

"This fight is to protect our democracy," he added. In a related development, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka has written to Rahul Gandhi, seeking evidence to back his claim that a voter had cast her ballot twice during the previous Lok Sabha elections.

No one has sought permission, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Monday said no one has sought permission for holding the protest, PTI reported, quoting a senior police official. The official said security has been tightened in Delhi ahead of the protest march.

"Barricades have been erected at multiple points along the route and police personnel have been deployed to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident," he said. Additional security vehicles and quick reaction teams have also been stationed in the vicinity of the EC office and surrounding roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Read More

  1. Karnataka CEO Asks Rahul Gandhi To Share Documents Based On Which He Claimed A Woman Voted Twice
  2. Congress Chief Kharge To Firm Up Nationwide 'Vote Theft' Campaign With State In Charges On August 11
Last Updated : August 11, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHIINDIA BLOCPROTEST AT EC HEADQUARTERSELECTORAL ROLL ALLEGATIONSBIHAR ELECTION 2025VOTE CHORI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.