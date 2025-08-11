INDIA Bloc MPs Stopped From Marching To EC; Rahul Gandhi Says Truth Before Entire Country

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was detained by the Delhi Police along with other India Bloc MPs during their protest march to the Election Commission of India headquarters.

A defiant Rahul Gandhi, son of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, said, "The Election Commission (of India) is silent but truth before entire country."

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters (ANI)

"This fight is not political, it is a fight to save the Constitution. This is a fight of one person-one vote, so we need a clean voter list," he added. "We were only holding protest march but Modi government sent the police and took all the MPs including Rahul Gandhi and detained them. What is Modi government afraid of?," Congress party said.

Leaders from the INDIA bloc on Monday staged a protest against over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and alleged vote issue during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The INDIA bloc MPs led by led by Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other top parliamentarians including Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav started their march from Parliament to Election Commission of India (ECI) . However, they were stopped by the security personnel. "We are committed to protecting democracy," Congress said.

"BJP and the Election Commission are hand-in-glove in vote issue. Today, INDIA alliance MPs marched to the EC in protest, but Modi government sent in the police to block them. What is Modi so scared of? The truth? The people? Or democracy itself?," the grand old party asked.

"Our demand is that all opposition MPs should collectively present a document to the Election Commission regarding vote theft. But we are not being allowed to march to the EC, we have been stopped midway. This is the murder of democracy right in front of Parliament," Congress General Secretary, Communication, Jairam Ramesh pointed out.

"We will not allow BJP and the Election Commission to destroy democracy," Congress leaders stated just before starting protest march.